Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $511,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Codexis by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 405,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $716,599. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codexis Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

CDXS stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.