Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ COEP opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COEP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

