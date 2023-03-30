Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

