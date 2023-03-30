Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock worth $961,096 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 561.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

