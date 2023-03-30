Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.34. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 154,211 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

