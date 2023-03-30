Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 343,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

