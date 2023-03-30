Contrasting Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apyx Medical and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 75.99%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Apyx Medical and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.24 -$23.18 million ($0.67) -4.30 Cerus $162.05 million 3.04 -$42.78 million ($0.25) -11.08

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -52.09% -52.69% -40.41% Cerus -26.40% -57.08% -19.63%

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Cerus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

