Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.22

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 81229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.