Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.22

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 81229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

