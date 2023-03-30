Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The firm has a market cap of C$417.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.03.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 47.86%. The business had revenue of C$38.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

