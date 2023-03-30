Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Holdings Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

CPG opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

