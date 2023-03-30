Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

