Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$15.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

About Crescent Point Energy

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

