Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

