Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.