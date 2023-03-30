Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.90.

CR opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.38.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

