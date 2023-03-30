Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 26,186 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dropbox by 82.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 453,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,351,000 after acquiring an additional 370,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,945. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.