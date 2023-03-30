Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 3.9 %

Brookfield Announces Dividend

BN opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.