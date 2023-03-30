Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

