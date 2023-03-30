Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,758,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $299.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

