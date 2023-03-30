Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPG opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

