Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Eaton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

ETN opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

