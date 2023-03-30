Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

JKHY opened at $148.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.