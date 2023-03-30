Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after buying an additional 368,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,816,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $175.53 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

