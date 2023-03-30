Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

CTAS opened at $465.15 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.22 and a 200 day moving average of $432.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

