Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.