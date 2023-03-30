Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,792 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

