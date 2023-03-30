Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 19,103 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

