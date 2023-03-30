Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,670 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

