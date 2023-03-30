Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 707 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $148.80 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $82,574,632. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

