Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 918 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.9 %

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Shares of FMX opened at $94.87 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $95.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

