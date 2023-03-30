Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

