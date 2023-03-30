Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $156.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $157.19. The company has a market cap of $354.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

