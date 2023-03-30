Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,238,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CGI by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,886,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

