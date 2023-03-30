Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $832.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $821.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

