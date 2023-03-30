Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 56.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

