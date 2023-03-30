Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

