Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

MSI stock opened at $276.81 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

