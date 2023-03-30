Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

