Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

CARR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

