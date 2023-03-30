Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,966 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $670,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Banco Santander by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 293,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

