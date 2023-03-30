Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.