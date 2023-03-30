Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JWN opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

