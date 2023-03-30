Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PRU opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.
Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.
