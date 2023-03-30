Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $526.33 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.90 and its 200-day moving average is $464.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

