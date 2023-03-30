Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

