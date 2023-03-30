Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,487,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $247.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

