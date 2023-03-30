Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,496.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,500.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,394.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

