Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

