Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Up 1.2 %

Gartner stock opened at $318.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

