Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

